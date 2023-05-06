A Hallettsville High School junior was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on private property in Lavaca County, a sheriff said.
Landon Wayne Koehne, 16, of Schulenburg, was likely killed on impact when he was ejected from and then pinned under a 1974 open-top Jeep he was riding in, Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said in a news release issued Saturday.
The crash occurred on private property in the 2500 block of County Road 211 about 6:46 p.m.
Authorities declined on Saturday to identify the driver of the vehicle, who also was ejected, "pending further investigation," Harmon said in the release.
Investigators think the driver lost control of the Jeep while coming out of a curve, which caused the the vehicle to roll over and come to a rest on its right side.
At the time of the crash, Landon and the driver were on their way home after hunting hogs.
Precinct 2 Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Travis Hill pronounced Landon dead. The justice of the peace is conducting a death inquest.
"The Lavaca County Sheriff's Office extends thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and fellow students of Landon," according to the news release.