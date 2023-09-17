A 34-year-old Hallettsville man was arrested Wednesday after a police chase that started near Schulenburg in Fayette County, ended near Hallettsville in Lavaca County.
Officers were conducting a traffic stop with Lamar Dareon Martin on IH-10 near Schulenburg. A chase began that took officers into Lavaca county, said Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek in a news release.
The vehicle chase ended when the 2022 Porsche SUV driven by Martin wrecked after running over a spike strip and crashed into a fire hydrant. He was arrested after a brief foot chase, Korenek said in a news release.
Officers from the Lavaca County Sheriff's office, the Schulenburg Police Department and the Hallettsville Police Department also assisted in the arrest.
Nearly 11 kilos of methamphetamine were located in Schulenburg that Martin had discarded during pursuit. More than $3,000 in cash was seized from Martin and vehicle, according to the news release.
Martin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
An official at the Fayette County Jail said Martin was released after posting two $75,000 bonds.
"These narcotics were headed straight in and through our local communities and small counties to likely be distributed," Korenek said in the news release.
In 2012, Martin was arrested in Lavaca County and charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine, according to a July 2012 Advocate news report.