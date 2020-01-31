All charges against three Hallettsville High School officials have been dismissed days before a trial of one of the accused was scheduled to begin.
Friday morning, visiting Judge Dwight Peschel dismissed the charges at the request of Lavaca County Attorney Stuart Fryer.
Those dismissals mean Principal Darrin Alexander Bickham and Assistant Principal Scott Eugene Cottenoir will no longer face prosecution for Class A misdemeanor charges of failure by a professional to make required child abuse reports. Those charges carried a sentence of up to one year in jail and as much as a $4,000 fine
A third school official, head baseball coach Calvin Edward Cook, was cleared of that charge earlier in January but faced a potential subpoena in the now-canceled Monday trial for Cottenoir.
Bickham would have gone to trial on March 23.
Attorneys representing Bickham and Cottenoir did not respond to requests for comment, but lawyers for Cook said they were pleased with the news.
“Mr. Cook is extremely happy that the other two were acquitted,” said Houston attorney Wes Rucker. “He believes, and I believed all along, that nobody did a crime and nobody committed a crime, so I’m not surprised that this eventually was the outcome. I’m surprised it took this long.”
The men first appeared in court in May after grand jurors handed down indictments on April 26.
All three men were accused of failing to report allegations that student baseball players had abused another student during a trip in Medina County in March.
“The emotional toll it has taken on him is pretty significant,” said Rucker of his client. “He is a very caring person. He cares for the school and the team.”
In July, Medina County prosecutors declined to proceed with a case against those student baseball players, saying there was insufficient evidence.
A law firm hired by the Hallettsville School District in June to investigate what happened in Medina County determined the alleged abuse was nothing more than “mutual horseplay.”
The lack of evidence to arrest or prosecute those students, Rucker said, demonstrated Cook, Cottenoir and Bickham had acted properly in not reporting.
“If they have cause to believe child abuse is occurring, they will report it,” Rucker said. “Nobody had cause to believe child abuse was happening ... If you can make an arrest on it, then that’s cause to believe.”
But Fryer, who led prosecution against the three school officials, said he did not dismiss the charges out of a lack of evidence. He also disagreed that the defendants were not required to report the matter.
Cook, Cottenoir and Bickham, Fryer said, were not in a position to make a decision about whether any allegations of abuse were credible because they were not trained to.
Instead, the prosecutor said, those men should have contacted police or a children’s advocacy center, such as Hope of South Texas, which staffs experts specially trained to conduct such investigations.
Instead, he said in his motions to dismiss, that publicity had made choosing a unbiased jury “extremely unlikely.”
Rucker’s co-counsel, Joe Bailey II, had harsh criticism for that publicity.
For Bailey, the allegations of abuse that eventually led to the indictment of his client were rumors taken from social media and nothing more.
“It was never anything but a bunch of smoke anyway,” Bailey said, adding, “You have to understand I am somewhat cynical about all this.”
And although the trial could have been moved out of the county, Fryer said he opposed such a decision.
It was essential for jurors to be called from Hallettsville and Lavaca County so the community’s values could be applied to the case, he said, adding the defendants deserved to be tried by a jury of their peers.
“It was such a community issue,” he said. “This was tearing the community apart. I felt like closure was (important) ... Venue is not the address of the courthouse. It’s the ... values of the particular location.”
And in an effort to reunify the community after the contention created by the controversial cases and their publicity, Fryer urged residents to move on.
“I hope we have people coming back together,” he said. “Let’s forget the past and go forward.”
Although Fryer said trials would have been the preferred means of revealing the truth for the community in which he was raised and now serves, he also said that he had done his best to find justice for all of those involved.
At the age of 70, Fryer said he has in part decided to not seek reelection because of his age, but he added the decision was made also so residents would understand he was prosecuting the case out of a desire for justice rather than reelection.
James Reeves, an attorney for Cottenoir, is seeking the county attorney office.
“I wanted to be clear that I settled this case not to keep my job, not for politics, but whatever I did on this case was for what I believe was for my duty to see justice done. I know I will get criticism, and I will get criticism from both sides. That goes with the job,” he said.
How sad. I would have liked to see this go to trial; there's a reason these laws are in place and it costs you NOTHING to report it, even if you don't think it's genuine. There's no reason to not report, except pride.
