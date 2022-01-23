U.S 90-A/U.S. 77-A was closed to traffic for about six hours Sunday as law enforcement activity was ongoing.
The highway from where it splits into two highways to Farm-to-Market Road 340, also known as St. Mary’s Road, was closed.
The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management put out a recorded phone message at 3:25 p.m. advising of the road closure.
The message was updated two hours later with no change.
At 9 p.m., the Advocate checked on the road status and was told the highway had just reopened.
The highway splits outside of Hallettsville with U.S 77-A going to Yoakum and U.S. 90-A going to Shiner.
Details of what the law enforcement activity involved was not available as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Texas Rngers are handling all media inquiries, said Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon.
