More than $89,000 was raised at the Hope Livestock Show Feb. 15.
The show, hosted by the Hope 4-H Club, had 37 livestock entries with 30 animal sales and 27 cake sales.
Market animals
Braxton Baranowski showed the champion halter heifer. It was purchased by Daniel Raabe for $3,600.
Weston Tucker showed the reserve champion halter heifer. It sold to James Hairell for $3,599.
Elise Lackey showed the champion market hog. It sold to Klean Corp International for $2,500.
Ava Lackey showed the reserve champion market hog. It sold to Profield for $1,700.
Lani Pilat showed the champion pen of broilers. She chose not to sell so she could sell her heifer project.
Sutton Haynes showed the reserve champion pen of broilers. It was purchased by Sweet Home Buyers Group for $800.
Savannah Filip showed the champion pen of rabbits. It sold to Sweet Home Buyers Group for $1,400.
Aaron Brandes showed the reserve champion pen of rabbits. Golden Crescent Buyers Group bought it for $600.
Madelyn Hynes showed the best fryer rabbit.
Food
Rachel Powell showed the champion senior cake. Mike Ezzell and Genevieve Shedyak bought it for $350.
Lani Pilat showed the reserve champion senior cake. Crossroads Bank bought it for $400.
Laney Bible showed the champion junior cake. Genevieve Shedyak bought it for $300.
Dayson Brosch showed the reserve champion junior cake. Kids Academy bought it for $450.
Konnor Kopecky showed the champion intermediate cake. Mike Ezzell bought it for $425.
Morgan Schoeneman showed the reserve champion intermediate cake. Mike Ezzell bought it for $300.
Brooke Baranowski showed the champion clover cake. It did not sell.
Breeding animals
Ryder Harris showed the champion breeding gilt.
Shalyn Hairell showed the reserve champion breeding gilt.
The breeding animals did not sell.
Showmanship
Shalyn Hairell won overall grand in showmanship. She won a trophy donated by Belts Unlimited and a belt buckle donated by Perry Haynes. She also won showmanship for swine.
In other showmanship awards, Braxton Baranowski won for halter heifer; Lani Pilat for broilers; and Madelyn Hynes for rabbits.
