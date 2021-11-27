HALLETTSVILLE — Unbothered by the cold weather or drizzle, hundreds of people came to witness the historic Lavaca County courthouse and downtown square light up the night sky Saturday evening.
At 6 p.m., at the third chime of the courthouse bell, more than 350,000 individual Christmas lights bathed the attendees in a warm glow, which outlined the courthouse, the historic 1910s-era gazebo on the square and surrounding businesses.
Jennifer Gillam said she has attended the event every year since moving to Lavaca County five years ago. Although her family in Houston could not come this year because of the rainy conditions, she still put her 6-year-old daughter, McKenna Patterson, into a big fluffy coat to make the event.
“It is just so beautiful. We couldn’t miss it,” said Gillam while holding McKenna’s hand as she jumped with joy after seeing a parade line forming. “That has always been her favorite part. For me, it is the lights.”
The Festival of Lights began in 1996 with the help of Anna and Daniel Klekar, who recruited volunteers and took donations from local businesses. The event has been held annually since, with Saturday marking the 25th anniversary and the first time the “new generation” has put on the event, said Michelle Lanni, the event's president.
The festivities were canceled last year because of the pandemic although the courthouse was still decorated with lights. Earlier this year, Lanni and her husband formed the Saving the Magic of Festival Lights committee and recruited six volunteer board members to keep the 25-year tradition going.
Those volunteers began working on the expansive lighting project in August, finishing it earlier this month.
“It has been incredible, and we are so appreciative that everyone kept on course despite the rain,” said Lanni. “Rain or shine, Christmas is coming, and we have made that known.”
Participating in the parade was the Wagner family on behalf of the family business, Sage Beach Carts, a Port Aransas-based golf cart company. The family, which were nearly 20-people strong, cruised the square on two golf carts fitted with Christmas lights. Onboard, everyone was dressed up as members of "The Who Family," from the popular Dr. Seuss book "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." Zeus, a large Italian mastiff, was cast to play Max, the Grinch's dog. However, he was unable to keep character.
"His antlers kept falling off," said Kyle Wagner, who was dressed as Santa Claus and drove one of the golf carts. "It has been amazing."
Wagner is a Hallettsville native who now lives in Port Aransas. He said participating in the parade was a joy.
The Wangers' float would go on to win first place in the float contest in the commercial and business division.
For the first time, the newly-formed Halletville High School Trumpet Choir, which was comprised of members of the Brahma Marching Band, participated in the parade, playing Christmas tunes along the route.
"It has been a blast," said Alicia Brown, 17, who is the section leader. "We are happy to take part."
The group went on to win first place in the noncommercial division of the contest.
More than 50 floats signed up to participate in the parade with a handful canceling because of the weather. However, when the time came, 46 floats — the most ever to participate in the event — rounded the newly-lit square, Lanni said.
"The turnout has been great," she said.
Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers, remarking on the formation of the new planning committee to put on the event, said he hopes many more will come.
"The Festival of Lights has been stable in this community for 25 years," he said. "Let's hope for 25 more."
