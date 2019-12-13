HALLETTSVILLE – A judge set trial dates Friday morning for three Hallettsville school district officials accused of failing to report allegations that a student was abused.
Darrin Alexander Bickham, the principal of Hallettsville High School; Scott Eugene Cottenoir, the school's assistant principal and head boys basketball coach; and Calvin Edward Cook, head baseball coach; are scheduled for jury trials in the spring.
They are accused of failing to report allegations that a student baseball player was abused while on a school trip in Medina County in March.
In July, prosecutors at the Medina County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute other Hallettsville student baseball players who were accused of abusing the student, saying there was insufficient evidence.
After court Friday, Houston attorney Wes Rucker, who is representing Cook, and San Antonio attorney James Reeves, who is representing Cottenoir, said they were prepared Friday to go to trial.
Lavaca County Attorney Stuart Fryer, who is prosecuting the cases, agreed.
"The prosecution is always ready," he said.
Bickham, Cottenoir and Cook are charged with failure by a professional to make required child abuse reports, a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable with up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.
Previously charged with failure to report abuse, a state jail felony, the men were re-indicted in September.
Unlike their previously charged state jail felonies, the misdemeanor charges do not accuse them of intentionally concealing abuse allegations.
