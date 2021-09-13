Kianna Stevens receives scholarship

Kianna Stevens, graduate of Hallettsville High School, received a scholarship from the Hallettsville/Stevens-Mayo Alumni Association during a meeting on Aug. 14 at the Garden Center Club. Stevens was the head drum major in the Brahma Band and a former student council representative. She was an avid community volunteer and worked on the fundraising committee while maintaining her grades. Stevens will attend the University of Houston-Victoria, majoring in business administration. Also receiving a scholarship was Amree Williams.
