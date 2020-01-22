Two people were killed in a Lavaca County highway crash Wednesday morning.
About 11:30 a.m., a multivehicle crash occurred about two miles east of Hallettsville on U.S. 90, said Justice of the Peace Mark Ivey.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and SUV, he said.
He added that rain was falling at the time.
Ivey declined to identify those killed because family members may not have been notified. He also declined to give details of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
