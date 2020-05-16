Yoakum National Bank announces the planned, end-of-June retirement of Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Jeannette (Jeanie) Knezek after more than five decades of service.
A 52-year bank employee, Knezek began working at at the bank in 1968 soon after graduating from Baldwin’s Business College in Yoakum.
“It doesn’t seem that long ago,” she mused, “but I’ve reached the point where I’m seeing signs that it’s time to expand my horizons. My first great-grandchild is due in June!”
Arriving at Yoakum National Bank shortly before the bank’s ninth decade of service, Knezek had initially declined an offer of employment from the bank’s sixth president, Fred Schiege, unsure that she wanted to work in banking or any other full-time employment.
“Then my dad suggested that since I was driving his car and living in his house, I should probably reconsider.” Remarkably, Knezek has gone on to serve six of Yoakum National Bank’s 11 presidents during her career, one that spans 40% of the bank’s history.
From her first day as a bank employee Knezek quickly became engaged in providing services to her community, initially as a bookkeeper, then rising through the ranks to assistant cashier, assistant vice president, vice president, and finally to senior vice president and chief lending officer.
In addition, she has served as the bank’s chief baker specializing in, among other delicacies, her signature cream cheese roll.
“When I started, banking really hadn’t changed all that much since 1890 when the bank was founded,” Knezek said. “It was the duty of the bookkeepers to recognize all signatures to avoid forgeries. Businesses knew their customers, and we validated the signatures. It was a simple world that seems funny to think about now. Little did we know how we would evolve to a digital environment where we can communicate with customers in many different ways, even Zooming to meetings with colleagues and customers.”
“And who would have thought that after 52 years inside the bank, today I am self-isolating, working on a laptop computer from my dining room table, and it’s surprisingly busy. I feel privileged to have been a part of all the many changes in banking over the last 50 years.”
“I have known Jeanie less than a year,” said bank president Jim Smitherman, “but when I started last fall I was honored to be in the company of someone with her history of accomplishment – over half a century of commitment to a bank and a community is an achievement that very few will ever attain.”
While her legacy of selfless service to Yoakum National Bank and to the community is remarkable and noteworthy, it is perhaps even more meaningful that she has spent those years dedicated to adding value and making a difference in the lives of people every day. That should serve as an inspiration to us all. Her life well-lived underscores how one humble servant can change the world. I pray for her continued success and happiness in a well-deserved retirement. She will be sorely missed.”
“While today’s current events are dominated by a pandemic, it’s nice to know we have Jeanie steadily working to help our customers through this crisis,” praised Smitherman. “Her actual last day will follow the completion of regular bank examinations, likely at the end of June. We look forward to hosting a retirement party to honor Jeanie when we can safely invite the community to celebrate her enduring legacy of service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.