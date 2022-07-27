Kristi Asbill Brightwell, an award-winning quilter from La Grange, will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild, according to a news release.
She will present a trunk show of her favorite quilts, many of which are string quilts. String quilts are named for the strips of fabric (the strings) that are used to make a quilt. The “strings” are sewn to a permanent foundation, such as muslin. Budget-conscious quilters find this method to be a satisfying way to use leftover fabric scraps to make the “strings”.
The Guild meets at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Shiner. Members gather around 6 p.m. for socializing and begin the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Members come from Shiner and the surrounding towns and are always eager to welcome visitors and new members. For more information visit shinerheritagequilters.org/.
