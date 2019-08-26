Lavaca County officials adopted a burn ban Monday because of the ongoing dry weather and high temperatures.
Outside burning is banned in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Types of burning that are allowed are prescribed burns with a plan filed with the county judge’s office and burning of prickly pear for livestock feed and non-commercial food preparation, according to the order approved by the Lavaca County Commissioners Court on Monday, according to a news release from the county.
Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.
The ban is in effect for 90 days or until drought conditions no longer exist, according to the news release.
