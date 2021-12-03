Lavaca County businessman Keith Mudd, who previously served as interim county judge, announced this week that he is entering the Republican primary in the 2022 election for county judge.
In a press release, Mudd, 49, pledged to “bring hands-on business experience and conservative leadership back to the county judge’s office.”
“We had to overcome real obstacles and start cleaning up some major messes during my time as county judge, and I believe our county can have a bright future if we work together,” Mudd said in the press release. “I’ve known the people and places of Lavaca County my whole life, and I want to do all I can to help us move forward in these strange times.”
Mudd is the former president of Mudd Mergers & Acquisitions and former director of University of Houston-Victoria’s small Business Development Center. He has more than 20 years of financial management, business startup and expansion experience.
He was appointed interim county judge by the Lavaca County Commissioners Court in January 2020 to fill Tramer Woytek’s unexpired term and served until November.
During last year’s Republican primary, county precinct chairs selected current County Judge Mark Myers over Mudd to represent the party in the general election against Democratic candidate Doug Kubicek.
Reached by phone Friday, Myers, a 19-year law enforcement veteran, said he has filed to run for reelection.
Mudd, a sixth-generation Lavaca County resident, previously served as president of the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce, president of the Hallettsville Industrial Corporation, director of the Small Business Development Center at the University of Houston-Victoria and on the board of directors of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission.
“Growing up working cattle and working around farm equipment, I’ve always been hands-on when it comes to solving problems,” Mudd said in the press release. “I’ll bring this same strong work ethic and can-do attitude to the county judge’s office.”
An active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mudd has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 25 years. He and his wife Joan Migl Mudd have been married for 26 years.
The candidate filing deadline for next year’s primary is Dec. 13. The primary election will be held on March 1.
