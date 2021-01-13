Between Jan. 8th-12th, several trucks have been stolen and burglarized in the Shiner and Speaks areas in Lavaca County. The activity is usually happening in the early morning hours between 1-6 a.m.
The Lavaca County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on who is doing this activity. If anyone has information about the thefts and burglaries, call Lavaca County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward at 361-594-3700.
