Lavaca County Crime Stoppers is looking for the person responsible for mailboxes being damaged on County Roads 392 and 315 near Yoakum on Oct. 16 and 17.
Crime stoppers is also looking for two people with outstanding warrants.
Able Nunez, 50, of Yoakum, on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
Jordan Bosier, 28, of Hallettsville, on a warrant charging possession of marijuana.
Anyone with information on any of these three cases is asked to call the Lavaca County Crime Stoppers at 361-594-3700. A cash reward is being offered.
