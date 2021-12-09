Thirty-seven Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society members and guests were treated to a catered meal provided by Albert Pozzi at the annual festive Christmas social on Dec. 5 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Center.
Frank Fishar presented a talk about popular Czech Christmas traditions. President James Steffek introduced his newly published book, “The Steffek Family Story; The Immigration Story of the Johana and Ignac Štefek Family to Lavaca County, Texas.”
This thoroughly researched book includes many pictures and detailed information about the Steffek families. The book will be available at the Melnar Library at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in La Grange and the Friench Simpson Memorial Library in Hallettsville.
The next meeting will be Jan. 30 at the Hallettsville KC Hall of Fame. Anyone interested in learning more about Czech history and culture is welcome.
