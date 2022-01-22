The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society will meet 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Hallettsville KC Hall of Fame.
Events for the year will be planned and the scholarship program and participation in the Polka Sausage Fest will be discussed.
Members are asked to bring a light appetizer or sweets for “svacina” to be enjoyed after the meeting when a fun game of Czech bingo will be played. Anyone interested in learning about Czech history and culture is welcome.
