Helen and Mike Technik offered their spacious party room for the Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society meeting on Sunday.
President James Steffek informed the group about upcoming activities for the local society that included hosting the Queen’s Pageant at the state meeting in July 2023. Future meeting dates were announced and suggestions for activities were solicited.
Harvey Matusek announced Lauren Hanslik, graduate of Smithville Independepent School District, has been awarded the academic scholarship from the heritage society. Hanslik plans to attend Blinn College in Bryan.
Members enjoyed sandwiches, appetizers, sweets and, of course, pickles for “svacina” after the business meeting. The next meeting, on Oct. 9 at the Sacred Heart Family Center will include a meal and fellowship in celebration of Czech Heritage Month.
