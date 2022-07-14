Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society meeting

Helen and Mike Technik explain the process of canning pickles at the Sunday Lavaca County Czech Heritage meeting. The couple also presented this program at the June 25 Texas Czech Heritage Culture Center Family Day in La Grange.

 Contributed photo by Gene Cerny

Helen and Mike Technik offered their spacious party room for the Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society meeting on Sunday.

President James Steffek informed the group about upcoming activities for the local society that included hosting the Queen’s Pageant at the state meeting in July 2023. Future meeting dates were announced and suggestions for activities were solicited.

Harvey Matusek announced Lauren Hanslik, graduate of Smithville Independepent School District, has been awarded the academic scholarship from the heritage society. Hanslik plans to attend Blinn College in Bryan.

Members enjoyed sandwiches, appetizers, sweets and, of course, pickles for “svacina” after the business meeting. The next meeting, on Oct. 9 at the Sacred Heart Family Center will include a meal and fellowship in celebration of Czech Heritage Month.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.