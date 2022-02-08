Travis Mixon presented the plans for the Tarock tournament scheduled for March 6, at the K C Hall in Hallettsville at the January meeting of recent Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society.
Registration for the tournament will start at 8 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m. For information and entry forms call Mixon at 361-208-5115 or Harvey Matusek at 361-293-5305 or email him at hjmatusek@yahoo.com. Proceeds from this tournament will be used for the society's academic scholarship.
Application forms for graduating seniors have been sent to the high school counselors.
Other business included discussing chapter participation in various Czech related events in 2022-23. The web site: www.czechheritage-texas.org features state-wide information about chapters and activities.
Members enjoyed playing Czech bingo during “svacina.”
The April 10 meeting will be at the home of Tony and Loretta Janak in Moulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.