As of 5 p.m. Thursday, road closures in Lavaca County because of rainfall included only rural parts of the county, according to the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management.
Flooding at a low water crossing had been reported in the 10000 and 11000 blocks of Farm-to-Market 531 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Other flooding has been reported along FM 682 from Yoakum to U.S. 77 as well as along FM 1447 from Cuero to Terryville.
No road closures had been reported in Hallettsville, Moulton, Shiner and Yoakum as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The office of emergency management's reports come from state as well as county and local officials.
The Texas Department of Transportation reports live updates to road closures and road flooding across the state online at drivetexas.org.
