Hallettsville
Nov. 27-Dec. 14 - Shop Hallettsville Campaign
Hallettsville, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Shop at participating merchants and spend $50 or more to be entered in the drawing, which will be held at the Christmas Chamber Social, date to be determined. Need not be present to win.
Dec. 12 - 4th Annual Christmas in a Small Town Wine Walk
Kocian Building, 100 E. 3rd St., 2-10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 until Dec. 9 and $30 after Dec. 9. Begin at the Kocian Building to pick up a wine glass and map of participating businesses. Visit every business on map to qualify for Santa Bag Drawing. For every $50 spent at participating Shop Hallettsville stores, your name will be entered in a drawing to be held at the annual Chamber Christmas Social. Need not be present to win. Return to the Kocian Building for entertainment by Doc Welby, snacks, and drawing for Santa Bag. Drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m., and participants must be present to win.
Shiner
Dec. 6 - Christmas in the Park
Green Dickson Park, 65 County Road 350, 2-6 p.m.
Come enjoy this festive event.
Moulton
Dec. 12 - Mingle on Main
Downtown Moulton, 5:30 p.m.-midnight
The Wine Walk is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the gazebo. Guests will also pick up a wine glass and a map at the gazebo. The free street dance featuring the Southpaw Band will be from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bottles and chairs.
