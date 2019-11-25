A former Victoria County jailer who was arrested in August has been indicted on murder, arson and tampering with evidence charges.
Nov. 19, a Lavaca County grand jury handed down three indictments for Keith Eric Lee, 27, charging him with first-degree felony murder and arson causing bodily injury or death as well as second-degree felony tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a human corpse, with intent to impair an investigation, according to court documents.
First-degree felonies are punishable with five to 99 years or life in prison with up to a $10,000 fine.
Lee is accused of fatally stabbing Jeremy Andrew McAfee, a 24-year-old Yoakum native and Lavaca County man, in March.
He is also accused of then setting a fire at McAfee’s mobile home near Hallettsville and intentionally destroying his corpse to impair a subsequent investigation.
Firefighters found McAfee inside his burned single-wide mobile home at Green Acres Trailer Park, 112 Private Road 1190.
The three indictments came days after a Nov. 14 grand jury handed down a single indictment for murder, said Lavaca County Attorney Stuart Fryer, who is prosecuting the case.
With key investigators unable to attend the first grand jury, Fryer said he chose to nevertheless move forward with presenting a case for murder.
If the Nov. 19 grand jury date had been rescheduled, Lee could have been released from the county jail on a $1 million bond, Fryer explained.
Defendants cannot be held for longer than 90 days after their arrest without an indictment, said Fryer, who worried Lee might flee before trial.
With the state witnesses available for the Nov. 19 grand jury, Fryer sought a reindictment for murder and indictments for arson and tampering with evidence, he said.
Fryer said he expects the case to go to trial by the end of 2020.
“I am confident justice will be done,” he said.
