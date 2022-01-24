A Cuero man was shot and killed during a hostage situation Sunday near Hallettsville.
At 3 p.m., the Yoakum Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the man, Francisco Junior Lopez, 36, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lopez did not stop and instead fled from officers until his vehicle was disabled by tire deflation devices deployed by the Hallettsville Police Department.
Lopez then fled from the vehicle on foot until stopping at a nearby home. There, he took the elderly woman hostage, according to the news release.
U.S.90-A/U.S 77-A was closed from Farm-to-Market Road 340, also known as St. Mary's Road, to where the highways split. The highway closure lasted for about six hours.
After the hostage situation developed, the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and DPS Crisis Negotiation teams.
During a standoff, Lopez was shot by a SWAT member after placing the hostage at serious risk of death, according to the news release.
Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Judge Travis Hill pronounced Lopez dead at the scene.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information was not available for release at this time.
