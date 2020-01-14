Tramer J. Woytek has served his community for 27 years in various positions between Victoria and Lavaca counties.
Although he’s resigning as Lavaca County judge, effective Feb. 14, his service to the area will continue. Woytek announced his resignation Monday.
Woytek will remain in Hallettsville, where he lives with his family, for his new position as a customer resource officer for the Texas Association of Counties. As a representative for the South Texas region, he will work an area ranging from Galveston and Brownsville.
Throughout his various positions, “one of the most rewarding things was helping people,” Woytek said Tuesday. “I look forward to using my experience to help people.”
Among the issues he hopes to tackle are bail reform and helping others deal with indigent defendants.
Woytek first began working with the organization during his judgeship as a teacher for some of its education and training programs.
He said his background in various law enforcement positions, including a dispatcher, jailer, peace officer and canine officer, helped form his experience as a judge.
He said he was first inspired to enter the field by his father, Hilmer Woytek, who served as Lavaca County Sheriff from 1971 to 1985.
Woytek was elected Lavaca County’s first Republican judge in 2010 and took office in 2011.
“We are sad he’s decided to retire; the county will miss him,” said Lavaca County Republican Party Chairman Cheryl Thompson-Draper. “But we’re excited for this new opportunity he has.”
Thompson-Draper said Lavaca County Commissioners will vote on Woytek’s interim replacement at the Jan. 27 commissioners meeting.
Woytek, whose third term would’ve ended in 2022, said a special election will be held for his replacement either as part of the November general election.
Each party will have the opportunity to nominate a candidate, he said.
Among the biggest accomplishments Woytek said he’s achieved as county judge were the negotiation of an tax abatement deal with Enterprise Hydrocarbons, renegotiation of a bond for county debt accumulated during renovations of the county jail, and a revamp of courthouse internal structure that included a transition to electronic filing of court documents with the county clerk and district clerk offices.
“For a small community, we’re kind of ahead of the curve when it comes to making things efficient with technology,” Woytek said.
In announcing his resignation, Woytek thanked his staff and family for their continued support over the years.
“I’ve had great support from the people of Lavaca County,” Woytek said. “I couldn’t have done any of this without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.