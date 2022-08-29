Lavaca County officials have lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of Lavaca County,
The change goes into effect at 3 p.m. Monday.
Officials lifted the ban because recent rain which "substantially decreased the public safety concern regarding outdoor burning," according to the order signed by Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers.
