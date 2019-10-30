Lavaca County Judge Tramer Woytek on Wednesday lifted a countywide burn ban that was imposed in late August.
In the order that lifted the ban, Woytek wrote, "I continue to caution all citizens of Lavaca County to exercise great caution with outdoor burning and to assume responsibility to contact your local fire chief and have safeguards in place before attempting any burning."
He also said that residents who start a burn are liable for any damages that it causes.
