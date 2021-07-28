This week, Lavaca County officials posted signs in the county to combat increasing bailouts and pursuits related to illegal immigration.
On Tuesday, photos of the signs were posted to the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
Sheriff Micah Harmon said the signs were the result of a collaboration between the county’s office of emergency management and County Judge Mark Myers.
Egon Barthels, director of the office of emergency management, could not be reached Wednesday.
Harmon said he spoke with Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who placed similar signs in his county in May, about the effectiveness of the signs.
“(Boyd) said he has seen less activity because of the signs,” Harmon said. “Outlaws are outlaws, so I am not sure if a sign will stop them, but we will see.”
The Lavaca County signs include a message to human smugglers and traffickers in both English and Spanish. The Goliad County signs are only in Spanish.
In Goliad County, Texas Department of Transportation officials have removed the signs twice for being in the right of way, officials said.
Harmon said the Lavaca County signs, to his knowledge, have been placed on private property with the approval of property owners.
