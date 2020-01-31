A Lavaca County prosecutor has filed motions to dismiss charges against two Hallettsville school officials who were accused of failing to report student abuse allegations.
The dismissals, which have not yet been signed, were filed by Lavaca County Attorney Stuart Fryer days before trial was to begin Monday for Scott Eugene Cottenoir, Fryer said Friday.
Cottenoir serves as assistant principal and head boys basketball coach at Hallettsville High School.
Fryer has also filed a motion to dismiss charges against Darrin Alexander Bickham, high school principal. Bickham was scheduled for trial March 23.
The prosecutor declined to reveal why he filed the dismissals, saying he would explain once they are signed.
Fryer said he expected Judge Dwight Peschel to do so later Friday.
Cottenoir, Bickham and a third school official, Calvin Edward Cook, head baseball coach at the high school, were charged with failure by a professional to make required child abuse reports, a Class A misdemeanor. Class A misdemeanors are punishable with up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.
Cook's charge was dismissed earlier in January to allow him to avoid self-incrimination if subpoenaed to testify as a witness in trials for Cottenoir and Bickham, Fryer said previously.
All three Hallettsville High School officials were accused of failing to report allegations that student baseball players had abused another student during a trip in Medina County in March.
In July, Medina County prosecutors declined to proceed with a case against those students baseball players, saying there was insufficient evidence.
