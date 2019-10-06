Oct. 8, Dianne Appelt will speak at the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting and clarify what she calls “the Frankenstein confusion.” The morning meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St., in Hallettsville. All retired school employees and the public are invited.
We are a friendly group of retired school personnel who offer you opportunities to participate in Texas Retired Teachers Association activities in this area. For more information, please call 361-594-3185.
