Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon plans to seek the Republican Party nomination for sheriff in the March primary.
He announced his plans this week.
He was first elected sheriff in 2004. He was reelected in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, the last two elections he was unopposed.
Harmon’s law enforcement career spans nearly 40 years and includes 25 years at the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office. Harmon also served seven and a half years as justice of the peace for Precinct 1 in Lavaca County.
A native Texan, Harmon was raised in the small community of Fulshear and attended high school at Lamar Consolidated ISD in Rosenberg. After graduation he attended the University of Houston Downtown Police Academy and obtained his peace officer's license. He began his career with the Fulshear Police Department before working in Wallis and Brookshire as a patrolman. Harmon moved to Lavaca County in 1989 and went to work as a deputy sheriff for Sheriff Larry Meinkowsky. In 1997, he was appointed Justice of the Peace, filling the unexpired term of Judge Sammy Tise who retired before the end of his term. At the sheriff's office, he served in many positions including jailer, uniformed patrolman and sergeant. As sergeant he supervised patrol deputies, jailers and dispatchers.
"Harmon is always working to build public trust by bringing accountability and transparency to this agency and to this community. All LCSO deputies are held accountable for their actions and know that egregious use of force will never be tolerated," according to a news release announcing his candidacy. "Sheriff Harmon has been unafraid to tackle controversial matters that can, at times, put him at odds with his other law enforcement officials and politicians. Doing what is right, not what is convenient, is his driving force."
Additional training, awards and honors include:
Job Ttaining:
- Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Continuing Education (Over 2,100 hours)
- Sheriff’s Association of Texas Annual Conference
- Sheriff’s Association of Texas – New Sheriff’s Management Seminar
Certifications:
- Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer – 2006
- Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Jailer – 2016
Organizations:
- Sheriff Association of Texas (Legislative and Jail Advisory Committees)
- National Sheriff’s Association
- Texas Sheriffs’ Regional Alliance (founding member and current president)
- Texas Association of Counties (Core Legislative Committee)
- Texas Jail Association
- Life member of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (Lavaca County ambassador)
- National Rifle Association
- Lavaca County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited
- Associate member of Republican Women of Yoakum Area
- Associate member of Great State Republican Women