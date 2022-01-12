The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man armed with a handgun attempted to rob a lumber store at gunpoint last week, authorities said Wednesday.
On Jan. 5 at 2:45 p.m., a man armed with a handgun entered Mraz Lumber Company, 686 SH 95, and attempted to rob the store, Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said.
The man corralled two employees — a father and son who own the business — into the back of the store, where he demanded they open a safe, Harmon said.
The man asked the two to lie on the ground before striking the son with the butt of the handgun, Harmon said. At that point, the two got into a struggle with the man and were able to wrestle the gun from him.
The man then fled the business and could not be located when law enforcement arrived, Harmon said.
Harmon said witnesses described the man as having short black hair and stood about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The man wore a black T-shirt, tank top, pants. He had no facial hair.
The man left the gun at the scene. It was loaded with two rounds but did not fire during the encounter, Harmon said.
In the scuffle, the man left some clothing and a mask at the scene. Those items have been sent for testing, which could give investigators information on a suspect, he said.
The father and son suffered injuries that medical responders said were not life-threatening, Harmon said.
A second burglary took place at a home near Maggie’s Diner, 2416 U.S. 90, on Tuesday. However, the victim in that incident asked law enforcement not to pursue charges, Harmon said.
That incident is not connected to the Jan. 5 burglary, he said.
