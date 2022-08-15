All of the school districts in Lavaca County met state academic standards, according to Texas Education Agency.
Shiner
Superintendent: Alex Remschel
- Overall rating: A
“Our people — parents and students — were ready to get back to school as soon as possible, and we tried to limit the effects of that time we were out because of COVID-19. Our staff has done a great job of getting our students back into on-site learning and caught up with everything,” Remschel said.
- Area of most improvement: 90% of Shiner students approached or exceeded grade-level standards. “We’ve received an A grade the last several times we tested before COVID-19. This time we got a 96. Our main growth is in the annual growth requirement aspect of the testing.”
- Area that still needs improvement: Shiner earned a 66% in total credit for College, Career, and Military Readiness. "We need to increase the number of students earning College Career Military Readiness points. We must focus on getting all of our students CCMR points."
- Special recognition: "I would like to recognize all of our staff for being so motivated to provide our students with the best and safest educational environment possible, and our parents for motivating their children to do their best each and every day."
- Rating for closing the gap: A
Hallettsville
Superintendent: Jo Ann Bludau
- Overall rating: A
“I feel like our school district has made lots of efforts to improve our standings. All of our campus leaders have gone through some leadership training. They are working really hard to improve student success and this shows. It’s been a really great team effort overall. We’re very pleased and looking forward to getting even better,” Bludau said.
- Area of most improvement: Student achievement reached 91%. "There are several areas where we’ve had double-digit improvement," Bludau said.
- Area that still needs improvement: "We’ll be looking at every tested area and looking for areas we can continue to improve," she said.
- Special Recognition: "The campus principals and executive director of curriculum and instruction, Dr. Mandy Bucek, have all worked very hard to get these results," Bludau said.
- Rating for closing the gap: B
Sweet Home
Superintendent: Michelle Turek
- Overall rating: A
“We’re elated but not surprised. Our teachers have worked extremely hard to make sure the whole child’s needs are met. We’re sticking to instructions that have interventions built in," Turek said.
- Area of Strength: 100% in social studies achievement, compared to 73% statewide. "Being a smaller district, the teachers get to know the kids and their families," Turek said.
- Area that still needs improvement: 82% in relative performance in comparison to Texas districts that are similar. "We will spend time figuring out why we got an 82 and how to improve that," Turek said.
- Special distinction: 100% in closing the gaps
- Rating for closing the gap: A
Ezzell
Superintendent: Lisa Berckenhoff
- Overall Rating: B
“I hate blaming anything on the pandemic, but we still have some students who need to catch up," Berckenhoff said. "We expect progress, and we’re working toward progress.”
- Area most improved: STARR score raised.
- Area that still needs improvement: “Our weakest link was closing the gap, getting each student proficient in their grade," Berckenhoff said.
Vysehrad
Superintendent: Jason Appelt, could not be reached for comment.
- Overall Rating: B
- Starr performance: 91%.
Yoakum
Superintendent: Tom Kelley
- Overall rating: B
“I think it's outstanding. It's hard work, dedication and sacrifice — working with kids, working with parents, working with our staff. The pandemic and school safety issues, the learning loss, the emotional effects were all challenges, The overall challenges we’ve had in education. So many disruptions. Our teachers overcame that and our students overcame that. Our schools are a place for safety and stability. I can’t be anymore proud," Kelley said.
- Area most improved: "Our math scores across the board are outstanding," Kelley said.
- Area that still needs improvement: "Two areas where we’re below state and regional average, sixth grade reading and eighth grade science. We’re going to evaluate and help out those areas," Kelley said.
- Special distinction: The intermediate school, grades three-five, received a distinction in math and science, and their overall score was a 94. Distinctions the high school received were in ELA reading, mathematics and comparative academic growth. The junior high received distinctions in social studies, math, and reading ELA.
- Rating for closing the gap: B
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.