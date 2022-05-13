LCRSP May 10 banquet and meeting

Lavaca County Retired School Personnel held an indoor picnic as the final meeting of the school year on May 10 at the fellowship hall of Hallettsville First United Methodist Church.
Featured was the presentation of scholarship recipient, Annabelle Kolina, a Hallettsville High School senior who thanked the club and told some of her future plans.
The hall was festively decorated with red tablecloths, watermelon painted items, ribbons, and baskets, complete with fake insects. Members and their guests were treated to a picnic lunch of fried chicken, potato salad, beans and peach pie.
President Gina Pavlu presided giving her farewell remarks and awarding several recognition certificates. Receiving recognition were Marcie Appelt for her legislative work, Irene Cerny for club programs, Judy Stridde for volunteer encouragement, Pat Myers for club publicity, Tribune Herald and Victoria Advocate for their assistance.
Then incoming officers for the 2022-2024 school years were announced. They are president, Sabrina Braeuer; first vice president, David Smolik; secretary, Pat Myers; and treasurer, Brenda Hull.
