Hallettsville Ministerial Alliance recently met to plan several upcoming events.
The Annual Blessing of the New School Year set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium. Parochial Vicar Michael Rother will be the guest preacher, along with other church leaders. The public is invited to participate, especially students, teachers, administrators, staff and school boards from area public and parochial schools, preschools, day schools and home schooled.
“It’s important for us to come together, to pray for and support the children of our communities and all involved in educating them. We want for our schools to be safe places of learning and the shaping of future citizens and leaders of our communities and nation. In these challenging times, God needs to be in the equation of our lives. The faith of our people is certainly valued by the citizens of our area,” said Pastor Herb Beyer, convenor of the ministerial group.
Other ministries discussed included:
- A presentation by representatives of the Gidion Society, that places Bibles in schools, hospitals, motels and hotels, jails and prisons.
- The St. Nicholas Ministry involving Lavaca County public and parochial schools, churches, various helping agencies, individuals and organizations will begin collecting new toys and boxes of food for needy children, their families and the elderly. This year’s distribution of gifts will take place at the Lillie Appelt Johnson Youth Center near the park in Hallettsville on Dec. 9.
- The Annual Thanksgiving Community Service will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the First United Methodist Church, Hallettsville. Vicar Margaret Jackson with the Tri-County Cooperative Ministries, ELCA will be this year’s guest preacher, with other clergy and lay leaders involved with the service.
- Also, the board of directors for the county-wide, ecumenical organization Lavaca Assistance Ministry Body meets quarterly at the annex building behind the First United Methodist Church, 206 S. Dowling St. in Hallettsville. LAMB’s next board meeting will be at noon Oct. 26. Each church is entitled to two voting representatives, clergy or lay persons. LAMB seeks to help the needy through its Manna Food Pantry and its thrift store on U.S. 90-A.
For more information, contact Beyer by cellphone at 361-798-0155 or email at beyerfam55@gmail.com.