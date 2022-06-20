Hallet Oak Gallery, at 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, will unveil “How Rivers Work” and “Life in Rivers,” mosaic panels by Monica Garza-Mischer. Supported by a 2022 Ecology Grant from Texas Commission on the Arts, Hallet Oak Foundation worked directly with Garza-Mischer as she created the works. The event will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th. It is free and open to the public.
In conjunction with the opening reception for Garza-Mischer, Hallet Oak Gallery is partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife to support an ecology art contest. Artists of all ages may submit entries at the reception on June 25th. Entries should depict a favorite animal with food, shelter and water and may be in any medium. Garza-Mischer will judge the artworks and award prizes at 3 p.m.
