Second-grade teacher Ashley Mikes is finally older than her students.
“They don't understand why there isn't a Feb. 29,” explained Mikes, of Hallettsville. “All the years before, I was the same age as my students. It’s like a mystery to them.”
Mikes celebrates her leap year birthday every four years, and this year she celebrated her ninth birthday.
She used her unique birthday in her Hallettsville Elementary School second-grade classroom as a way to teach multiplication and division Wednesday afternoon.
Ashley Mikes uses her leap year birthday as a math lesson in her second grade class.
“If I have a real birthday every four years would that be how many are in each group or each group I have,” Mikes began her lesson.
Mikes explained that her birthday happens every four years and this will be the ninth time she celebrated her real birthday.
“I need a paper or something,” a student said as he counted the years on his fingers.
Second-grader Macyn Wimblery joined Mikes as she drew nine boxes to represent each birthday Mikes had celebrated and filled each with four dots for each year.
“We’re going to put four in each group, now hold old is Mrs. Mikes going to be?” Mikes asked the class.
The classroom of students shouted 36 in unison.
“Math is my love, and I turn it into a lesson,” Mikes said. “In the long term, (my birthday) shaped me to use it as a teaching piece.”
She said when teaching, students tend to buy into the concepts when she makes it personal, and her birthday was the perfect way to teach complicated math concepts.
This is a special birthday for Mikes. Not only is she closing in on double digits, but she is officially the same age as her son Kale Mikes, 9.
“My son and I will both be 9 for the next three months,” Mikes explained.
Fourth-grader Kale will turn 10 and surpass his mother in “real” birthdays.
“It’s funny,” Kale laughed about his mother’s age.
He said it feels good that he will soon be a year older than his mother in terms of birthdays.
Mikes joked with her son that she can now join his 9-and-under team, an idea that he scoffed at. He joked that his mom would make a good bench warmer.
Growing up in Moulton, Mikes never saw her birthday as a bad thing. Instead of celebrating on the 29th, her family made sure to celebrate on Feb. 28 and March 1.
Mikes mother, Shirley Schoenfeld, said when she found out her daughter would be born on Feb. 29, she decided to find a way to celebrate every year.
“We made sure we celebrated since she didn't have a real birthday,” Schoenfeld said. “We always had a party or something because that was her day she finally had.”
This year, Mikes is celebrating her birthday in New Orleans with her friends and family. When she gets back to class on Monday, she plans to celebrate with her second-graders with cupcakes.
