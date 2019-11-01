A cold and blustery morning greeted Moultonites on Oct. 13, but the Moulton Public Square Rosary group enjoyed the warmth of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church family room to gather for their 8th annual rosary.
Deacon Kenneth Fishbeck inspired the group with a talk about the Franciscan Crown Rosary. According to franciscanmissionaries.com/7-decade-rosary, “One unique devotion of the Franciscans is a seven-decade rosary known as the Franciscan Crown. While the traditional rosary consists of five decades, which meditate on 15 mysteries (or 20 if you pray the Luminous mysteries) the seven-decade Franciscan Rosary, known as the The Franciscan Crown, is a Rosary consisting of seven decades with each decade describing a particular joy from the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The story of the Rosary of the Seven Joys of the Blessed Virgin dates back to the early 15th century. A pious young man named James had been accustomed to adorning a beautiful statue of Mary with a crown of flowers, which he had picked and woven himself. He later entered the Franciscan Order, but either because of a lack of time or permission, he was no longer able to continue this devotion. Distraught because of this, he decided to abandon the religious life and return to the world.
Our Lady then appeared to him and convinced him not to leave the order. She told him that he should not be downcast because he was no longer permitted to adorn her statue, for she would teach him a way to give her honor which was much more pleasing and meritorious. Instead of a crown of flowers, which quickly wither, he was to weave a crown of prayers, and these prayers could be offered at any moment. She then taught him the Rosary of the Seven Joys, adding that these prayers would not only form a more acceptable crown, but they would also yield innumerable graces for himself and others.”
Elizabeth Wenske led the Rosary, with decades said by Janet Raabe, Nancy Sivyer, Kathy Fishbeck and Karin Filipp. This is the eighth year the Christian Mothers have sponsored the Rosary, in conjunction with American Needs Fatima. Moulton was one of more than 20,000 Rosary gatherings throughout the U.S. on Oct. 13. Those present gave their prayer intentions and the group also prayed for the intentions of the Rosary Congress of 2019: in reparation for the recent scandals in the Church and to beg God’s mercy on our country.
Interest was expressed in praying the Franciscan Crown Rosary at a future date. The Christian Mothers thank all those who came out to pray.
