Moulton man nominated to serve as Lavaca County EMS director

Lavaca County’s EMS Advisory Committee unanimously nominated a Moulton native to serve as director of the county’s EMS program, officials said Friday.
The nomination of Michael Furrh, who currently serves as the Colorado County EMS director, will be considered for approval at Lavaca County Commissioners Court at 10 a.m. Monday.
“I’ve very excited,” Furrh said Friday. “I’m from here and I’ve known most of the people that already work for the Lavaca County EMS for years, so it is really nice to come back home.”
Furrh’s selection came after Debbie Fishbeck, the former EMS director, left the position on July 13. Melissa Leopold has served as the county’s interim EMS director since.
In addition to working for Colorado County EMS for about the last five years, Furrh is in his second term as a city council member for the City of Shiner and the assistant fire chief of the Shiner Volunteer Fire Department.
He took his emergency medical technician class in 2002 and went on to earn his firefighter and fire protection certifications at the Wharton County Junior College, and his EMT and paramedic certifications at the Victoria College.
Since the early 2000s, Furrh has worked for EMS agencies throughout the region, stretching from Lavaca County to Matagorda County, and advocated for rural EMS in Texas by teaching classes on rural EMS recruitment and retention.
He serves on the boards of the Texas EMS Alliance and Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council and the Wharton County Junior College EMS program.
Furrh has three children with his wife, Tierra Furrh, who is an officer at the Shiner Police Department.
He said he plans to make a “seamless transition” from the Colorado County EMS department to Lavaca’s that prioritizes setting both departments are on track toward continued success.
“In no longer than a month you should see me here in Lavaca County on full-time hours,” Furrh said.
