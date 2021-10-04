Moulton will kick off their National Night Out on Tuesday with a parade which will end at Moulton Community Park.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Moulton’s fire department. It will feature a tribute to a fallen Lavaca County sheriff’s deputy, said Moulton Police Department Chief Mitchell Bennett.
The festivities at the park will be fun for people of all ages, he said.
The family of Lavaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Moreno have entered a Camaro into the parade in tribute of Moreno’s memory, Bennett said. The car will be adorned with Moreno’s badge number, American flag decals and a message warning of the dangers of texting and driving.
Moreno died in December when a vehicle struck him on his motorcycle while riding on Farm-to-Market Road 444.
The National Night Out at Moulton Community Park will feature food and drinks for everyone, music and bounce houses for children, Bennett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.