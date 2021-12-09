Members of the musical group Déjà vu played and sang Christmas carols during the Shiner Heritage Quilters Christmas party on Dec. 7 at the Shiner Methodist Fellowship Hall.
The festive party included a meal catered by The Sunken Garden and an assortment of desserts provided by guild members.
Toni Rogers read a humorous poem and Janet Ferguson recited Christmas quotes by famous people.
Following this, everyone enjoyed a lively game of gift sharing and poinsettia door prize drawing.
In the spirit of holiday giving, members contributed monetary gifts to the Shiner Methodist Church food bank.
Guild members who planned the evening were Carolyn Janak, Nola Bohuslav and Bennie Gerdes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.