A lot of new politicians often find the early days a learning experience as they try to figure the ins and outs of the job.
But Mark Yackel, incoming Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, and Steven Greenwell, Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, have been able to gain valuable experience even before the start of their terms thanks to Hallie Hall, Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.
Greenwell was appointed early to his JP position in June, taking over for his predecessor, the late Mark Ivey, who died last year.
Along with Greenwell’s appointment, Yackel was appointed as his court clerk, making for a unique experience for both to learn the the job together with Hall acting as a mentor for both.
“Where would the county be without judge Hall,” Greenwell said. “She was a clerk from for many years, a few terms as a clerk, and then she’s done two or three terms as a judge. So we consider her our subject matter expert, and she has absolutely put us both on the right track. And what’s great for Mark now is he steps in January 1 into an office just ready to go.”
He said JP precinct 1 in Lavaca County is the busiest by nature of being in the jail.
“He’s gotten a lot of exposure real fast and six months that he wouldn’t have otherwise that as did I, so we’re Hallie there to guide to show us the way. Judge Hall to guide us along the way. It’s just been a great, fortunate opportunity,” Greenwell said.
Yackel will take over for retiring Judge Wayne Denson in January.
Both men will enter with resumes of continued service to their community and a desire to further the work of their predecessors.
Yackel has served as a probation officer for 26 years and as a volunteer firefighter for Gonzales and Shiner for 21 years. He said he ran for the JP Precinct 3 position out of a desire to continue to serve after people asked him to run.
Greenwell has served the public his adult life, joining the Marine Corps out of high school, working for the Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security and as a federal criminal investigator for 25 years, he said. Greenwell retired from his position as an investigator in November to run for his JP seat after Ivey died, hoping to carry on his predecessor’s legacy.
Yackel had the benefit of getting advice from his predecessor, Denson, who encouraged him to be openminded to the people in his court, which he plans to do when he enters office, he said.
Greenwell said his predecessor’s death prompted him to run, but he received advice from Ivey’s widow, who encouraged him to follow Ivey’s example.
“He was a man that worked hard that treated everybody with dignity and respect. And so I intend on doing the same.”
Both hope their legacies as JPs are much the same as their predecessors.