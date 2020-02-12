Keith Mudd said Wednesday he has never wanted to be a politician, and he is never going to be one.
Mudd was appointed interim Lavaca County judge on Jan. 27. He will be sworn into office at 3 p.m. Friday.
He said he intends to get his name on the November ballot for Lavaca County Judge after he assumes the position later this week.
“This job needs someone who won’t get caught up in politics and will do the right thing,” Mudd said.
He was selected for the job by Lavaca County Commissioners Court on Jan. 27.
Mudd will fill the job being vacated by Lavaca County Judge Tramer Woytek, who announced his resignation in January. He is taking a new job with the Texas Association of Counties.
Woytek said Mudd is in College Station completing training for the position through the TAC.
Mudd is the former president of Mudd Mergers & Acquisitions and former director of University of Houston-Victoria’s small Business Development Center. He has more than 20 years of financial management, business startup and expansion experience.
Mudd holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in management from Howard Payne University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Houston-Victoria.
Although his background is in business, and not in the courts, Mudd said he is excited to take the job because he wants to help people and his community.
He particularly wants to focus on getting appropriate care for people with mental health issues, rather than putting them in jail.
Mudd and his wife Joan, who both have roots in Lavaca County dating back generations, have been married for 24 years and have three children.
He said he consulted with his wife before making the difficult decision to accept the position.
“The community called and I answered,” Mudd said.
