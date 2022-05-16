Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Lavaca County, along with Corteva Agriscience and Purina Animal Nutrition will hold a Pasture and Nutrition Field Day on May 24 at Wied Hall.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the program starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. The program is free and pre-registration is not necessary. One continuing education unit in Integrated Pest Management will be offered for pesticide applicator license holders, according to a news release from the Extension Service.
Topics and speakers include Parasite Management by Joe Paschal, Extension livestock specialist; Toxic and Obnoxious Weeds by Corteva Agriscience; Managing Herd Nutrition by Purina Animal Nutrition.
People with disabilities who require an auxiliary aid, service, or accommodation in order to participate in this meeting are encouraged to contact the Lavaca County Extension Office at 361-798-2221 to determine how reasonable accommodations can be made.
The hall is at 6301-6399 U.S.90 A, between Hallettsville and Shiner.
