Hallettsville police have arrested a man on attempted arson and three attempted murder charges, accusing him of pouring gasoline on a house with one woman and two children inside.
Officers were dispatched to a house in the 900 block of N. Texana St. on Friday morning. At 10:59 a.m., they arrived to find the woman and children inside, gasoline poured on the house and a fire lit in the backyard, said Lt. Erica Vaccaro of the Hallettsville Police Department.
Police then arrested Christopher Robin Leggett, 43, and booked him into the Lavaca County Jail at 12:04 p.m.
Leggett remained in the jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000.
Lavaca County EMS checked and treated the woman and children. No one was transported to the hospital, according to a Hallettsville Police Department press release.
Vaccaro declined to discuss the relationship between Leggett and the woman and children as well as other details because the incident remains under investigation.
Hallettsville police, Lavaca County deputies, Lavaca County EMS and an investigator with the Lavaca County attorney’s office are working the case.
