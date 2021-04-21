The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting vaccination clinics in Yoakum and Moulton on Tuesday. To sign up for an appointment, visit dshs.texas.gov/region8/COVID-19/.
The Yoakum clinic will take place at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St.
Moulton's will be at The Hall at Moulton Oaks, 702 W. Jackson St.
All adults age 18 and older are eligible for the clinics, regardless of whether they have underlying medical conditions.
Both clinics will last from noon to 6 p.m. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two shots administered about a month apart, will be used at both locations.
There is no cost to receive the vaccine at either clinic.
