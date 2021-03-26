Online registration opens at noon Friday for a vaccine clinic taking place in Shiner on Wednesday. Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4daaa92aa5ffcf8-lavaca3.
Two hundred doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Janssen vaccine will be administered at the clinic, which will take place at Shiner's Knights of Columbus Hall, 122 S Ave G.
Starting Monday, all adults age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Texas, although the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is running the Shiner clinic, is asking providers to prioritize appointments for people aged 80 and older.
Until now, eligibility has been restricted to healthcare workers, people aged 65 and older, people aged 18 and older with qualifying medical conditions and education and child care workers.
State and local officials could not immediately be reached Friday to clarify the eligibility requirements for the Shiner clinic.
