To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for 25th District Court Judge. the 25th district includes Lavaca and Gonzales counties. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Bill Old
Age: 58
City of residence: Guadalupe County
Occupation: 25th District Court Judge
Education: Bachelor’s degree in finance from University of Utah; Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin; law degree from Baylor University
Community involvement: Prior to judgeship, was a member of Rotary Club and served on local water board
Family: Did not answer
Contact: oldlaw87@yahoo.com
Why do you want to be judge of Texas District 25?
I’ve resolved over 10,000 cases. I hold thousands of hearings every year. In seven years, I’ve put more than 70,000 miles on my car. I drafted legislation that helped create a new district judge position to handle civil cases in Guadalupe County. We’ve always had pretty good docket control, but now it will be even better.
Jacqueline Phillips Ott
Age: 34
City of residence: New Braunfels
Occupation: Prosecutor
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M; law degree from University of Houston
Community involvement: Several area chambers of commerce. Active alumna of Leadership Seguin and Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.
Family: Married, expecting first child. Father is a retired Harris County judge.
Contact: jacqueline4judge@gmail.com
Why do you want to be judge of Texas District 25?
One of my biggest platform pieces is going to be prioritization of children that have been abused and sex trafficked. We have a huge problem with it here and nobody realizes it.
No. 2 will be efficient use of taxpayer money through court docket rescheduling and rulings.
I also have a background in law enforcement; my opponent does not have that. I have an understanding of it. I have three siblings that are police officers.
