To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 3. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Clyde Syma
- 63
- Port Lavaca
- Incumbent Commissioner
- Graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1976 in Portland; Earned commissioner’s certification in 2019 through the Texas Association of Counties
- Elder in the Bayside Community Church and volunteers in youth sports for his grandson
- Married to Sherri Syma with a daughter and son
- 361-250-0110
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
Mainly to serve the people and whatever God’s got in store for me. I enjoy what I do. I enjoy the people. I’ve been working with the hospital board and trying to get industry here ... It is not an easy job sometimes. The first year we had a hurricane and the next year we had heavy rain. There is still a lot to do, but the main thing I think is us trying to get industry here to be able to help everybody, you know, not just Democrats or Republicans. We have to serve the county.
Wesley Abraham
- 62
- Olivia
- Works in maintenance at the Calhoun Port Authority; retired as a section maintenance supervisor from Texas Department of Transportation, where he worked for about 33 years
- Graduated from Calhoun High School in 1975
- Member of St. Ann Parish in Point Comfort and Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca; previously served as president of the Calhoun County Little League and the Calhoun County Youth Football League, which he helped start; coached youth sports in the county for several years and actively supports Calhoun County 4-H members
- Married for more than 40 years to Margaret Hartl Abraham with three children and five grandchildren
361-553-9903 or on Facebook at
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
The 33 years I worked for the Texas Department of Transportation has prepared me for this position of commissioner of Precinct 3 in Calhoun County. My experience in prioritizing projects, completing these plans and managing a budget, along with supervising employees and corresponding with the public, will aid in being able to perform my duties. Calhoun County has the potential to grow and create opportunities for all citizens. I want to be involved in improving Precinct 3 and the entire county. I will listen and be honest with all who have questions or ideas.
Joel Behrens
- 57
- Olivia
- Heavy equipment operator at Alcoa
- Graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1980
- Member of the Point Comfort United Methodist Church; volunteer with the Olivia — Port Alto Fire Department and EMS; previously served on Calhoun County Fair Association & Junior Livestock Committee and continues to support FFA and 4-H members at the fair; spent several years serving with the County 911 Emergency Communication District
- Two sons and a daughter, as well as two grandchildren
- 361-920-2173 or his campaign Facebook page at Elect Joel Behrens for Commissioner Calhoun County Precinct 3
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I have watched the infrastructure of our precinct deteriorate over the past 25 years and I have had residents of our precinct tell me that their complaints and calls to action go unanswered or unresolved. I have the experience, leadership, work ethic and desire to rebuild and maintain the infrastructure of our precinct.
I’m a conservative and a problem solver and with my background in the civil industry, I am confident that we can achieve the goals we set in a cost effective manner.
I make this promise to the taxpayers. I will always have an open door policy. I will efficiently and effectively lead, and represent the people and maintain the assets of our precinct.
Edward “Butch” Graveson
- 71
- Port Alto
Retired from 40 years of civil construction experience, including concrete work, road, ditches, new construction, repairs and management; Vietnam War veteran
- Graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1967 in Uxbridge, Mass.
- Treasurer of the Port Alto Water Supply Corporation; one of the founders of Eagles Lodge in Port Lavaca
- Three children and 10 grandchildren
- 361-571-5393 or skeeter@laward.net
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
If I am elected my goals are to fix the drainage issue we have out here in Port Alto and stop the yards and roads from flooding, repair the roads properly and not guild them so it just goes away in a few months, possibly look into a new public boat ramp here in the north side of Port Alto and improve the mosquito control in all of Precinct 3. I am a longtime member of this community and I am well aware of the concerns of the community and obstacles we face. I have the experience required to address the issues many have already shared with me in a reasonable, economical fashion, making Precinct 3 a better place for us to live and enjoy.
