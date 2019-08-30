Msgr. John C. Peters is praying one thing will happen at the annual Sacred Heart Catholic Church fall picnic.
“Rain. If we could get a little bit of rain, it would be great. It’s much needed and our picnic is covered, so we’d be OK,” Peters said with a chuckle.
The annual picnic in Hallettsville will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Sunday. The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the new church, Peters said.
Thousands of people travel to Hallettsville for the picnic every year. The picnic is a tradition that dates back at least 100 years, Peters said.
“It’s a good community builder because people have to pitch in to help make a picnic happen. The picnic brings in people from out of town – from Houston, San Antonio – from all over the state,” Peters said. “It’s something that provides good fun and entertainment all day long.”
The picnic dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. inside the hall. It will include country fried chicken, stew and homemade cornbread dressing with all the trimmings. Plates to-go will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates are $10 each for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under.
Also taking place inside the hall is a cakewalk, country store and religious articles booth. Items to be found at the country store include homemade items. Bingo will be played from noon until 6 p.m. inside the hall.
The auction begins at 1 p.m. and items for sale include cattle, quilts, antiques, homemade canned goods, noodles, vegetables, outdoor furniture and more.
A pastor’s cake will also be auctioned off on Sunday, Peters said. The large cake is the combination of four separate cakes, all of a different flavor. The flavors this year are red velvet, chocolate, strawberry-filled and poppy seed. The pastor’s cake is a feature at each fall and spring picnic and is a different theme each time.
This year, the cake will have a photo of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the current church building, Peters said.
The grand prize of the picnic this year is a 2019 John Deere Gator 12-foot load trail landscape trailer. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase at the picnic.
A washer pitching tournament will be at 5 p.m. Patrons can also expect plenty of food throughout the day, including hamburgers, nachos, popcorn, funnel cakes, snow cones, lemonade and soft drinks.
Music will take place in the main pavilion starting with the Kovanda Czech Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free dance will beon the polka pavilion and biergarten from 1 to 8 p.m. featuring music by the Red Ravens, Dujka Brothers and The Czechaholics. The Mama Tried Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. inside the hall.
Peters invites all to the event.
“There’s something for everyone here,” Peters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.