To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Lavaca County Commissioner, Precinct 3. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Name: Frankie Bates
Age: Did not answer
City of residence: Shiner
Occupation: County Commissioner Precinct 3
Education: Texas A&M
Community involvement:
Family: Cheryl V. Bates, "Beautiful Wife"
Contact: fbates8179@sbcglobal.net
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I am and will continue to be a good steward of your tax dollars. I pay taxes too and by spending wisely, that money can be used to improve our infrastructure. In my first year I have improved training, increased safety, evaluated all employees as to their job performances, allowing proper training on all equipment. I have contracted with Texas A&M engineers for classroom and onsite motor grader certification for all staff. We are now doing the majority of preventive rebuilt lateral roads, installed culverts. I've established a policy with the oil and gas companies to repair the damages they cause our county roads, and pay directly to the construction companies, saving time and money for Precinct 3.
Name: Cleve Handley
Age: 55
City of residence: Shiner
Occupation: Equipment operator, road and bridge Lavaca County Precinct 3
Education: Colmesneil school district
Community involvement: Member of Young Farmers, buyers' group for local livestock show, committee member Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers' Association, 15 years on Shiner Little League board
Family: Wife of 32 years; two kids, ages 28 and 26
Contact: cleve_handley@hotmail.com
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I've been doing my current job for five and a half years. I helped the last commissioner do the budget and was the point man after Hurricane Harvey. I just want to make this place better for us to live in. I would focus on road maintenance and improving our really old equipment. We also have an ambulance service that only has two actual EMTs. I'd like to see that get changed over. If I call them, I want to know I'll get to the hospital alive.
I've been teased about being a politician for the last 30 years. I've got friends who call me "governor." There are no strangers; everybody's a friend, that's basically my attitude toward people.
Name: Kenny W. Siegel
Age: 53
City of residence: Shiner
Occupation: Equipment operator, DeWitt County, Precinct 3
Education: Graduate St. Paul High School, 9-month automotive mechanic course
Community involvement: Life-long member of Shiner Catholic Church, member of Knight of Columbus of Shiner, active member of Shiner Young Farmers
Family: Wife of over 20 years, Christine Winkenwerder-Siegel; two children, Kaleb, 20, enrolled at Texas State Technical College, Emma, 15, sophomore at Shiner High School
Contact: kenny.siegel@yahoo.com
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
Being a commissioner in Lavaca County, and especially in Precinct 3, where there are less than 5,000 people in our district, you can't just be a suit-and-tie commissioner. You have to go from the courthouse straight to the road, where you can help out. Over here in these small towns, a commissioner needs to help out where needed. We're not Victoria County. You've got to roll up your sleeves. I come into the district with oilfield safety training, and I want to help Lavaca County become fully NIMS certified for our next disaster.
I want to run for commissioner because being self-employed for 23 years, I've learned how to budget and negotiate as well as manage employees. Using that experience, I would implement ideas to help the taxpayers. I would also like to reestablish relationships with industries to improve conditions in the county, especially with the oilfield industries. I think I know how to stretch the subsidy more than what they're doing.
Name: Mark Yackel
Age: 48
City of residence: Shiner
Occupation: Probation officer
Education: Graduated in 1994 from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.
Community involvement: Member of Shiner Catholic Church, Shiner Knights of Columbus, Yoakum Knights of Columbus, Shiner Volunteer Fire Department and Shiner Businessman's Club; adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 231
Family: Wife of 22 years, Neely; two boys, Reed and Jake; mother, Sylvia Yackel; and sister, Mona.
Contact: markyackel@yahoo.com
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I want to continue serving the community where I live in a different capacity. Serving for 26 years as a probation officer, I've been able to see a lot of needs. I'd like to change opportunities for businesses that would create jobs. A lot of our young people choose to go off to college or trade school. The average income in our area is $34,000 per year. Coming out of college, that's pretty hard to live on and pay back a college debt you would have. I'd like to use some of the assets in our region, like the proximity to Central Texas and availability of interstates to ship items, to attract businesses.
